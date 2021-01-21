Dubai-based airline flydubai launches daily flights to Qatar’s capital Doha

Dubai’s low-cost airline flydubai announced on Thursday its launch of two daily flights to Qatar’s capital Doha starting January 26, according to the Dubai Media Office (DMO).

“Flights to Doha will start from 26 January and to meet expected demand we are pleased to launch operations with a double daily service. We hope to be able to continue to grow the service,” DMO quoted flydubai CEO Ghatih al-Ghaith as saying.

The flights will depart from Dubai International Airport to Doha’s Hamad International Airport.

Last week, the UAE announced the reopening of all air, sea, and land borders with Qatar starting on January 9, official Emirati WAM News Agency reported.

The UAE had begun to end all measures taken against Qatar following the signing of the AlUla declaration at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit last week, said Under-Secretary of the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, according to WAM.

Flydubai’s passenger experience has been “redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimizes crew and passenger contact” amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to DMO.

“The airline has recently introduced an extended multi-risk travel insurance that includes COVID-19 cover to offer passengers greater piece of mind when traveling,” DMO added.

A Qatar Airways plane arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh from Doha on January 11, the first commercial flight between the two countries in three and a half years.

The move comes after the Kingdom and Qatar agreed to restore diplomatic and trade ties following a more than three-year dispute.

