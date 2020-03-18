US imposes curbs on five Iranian nuclear scientists in weapons program

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US is imposing restrictions on five Iranian nuclear scientists “who were involved in Iran’s pre-2004 nuclear weapons program (the “Amad Plan”).”



“These five individuals continue to be employed by the regime to this day,” he said on Wednesday in a statement.



After work on the Amad Plan was stopped, Iran continued to preserve its Amad-era records and its cadre of nuclear weapons scientists, including these individuals. The Department of Commerce’s Entity List contains foreign persons who are subject to specific export licensing requirements.



The five nuclear scientists will be added to the US Department of Commerce’s Entity List containing foreign persons who are subject to specific export licensing requirements, he said.



ALSO READ: US issues new Iran-linked petrochemical sanctions on seven entities

Last Update: 17:48 KSA 20:48 - GMT 17:48