Jordan's army on Thursday sealed off the capital from the rest of the country as the Kingdom puts its ten million inhabitants under a lockdown to try to combat the spread of coronavirus, witnesses and officials said.
Army checkpoints on main entrances to the sprawling capital of more than three million inhabitants began imposing a ban that allows entry only to vehicles carrying essential goods or people with authorized business from other provinces, witnesses
said.
“These measures are to prevent the spread of the virus,” Brigadier General Mukhles al-Mufleh, army spokesman told state media.
The government has yet to announce a formal curfew but has asked people to stay in their homes and move only for emergencies. Security forces have threatened prison terms for violators.
Coronavirus: Jordan army closes off capital Amman
