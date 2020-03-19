Egypt reports 14 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 210

Egypt has reported 14 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 210.

The country has so far reported 6 coronavirus related deaths.

Egypt announced on Monday that it will halt all air traffic from its airports starting Thursday March 19 until March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.

Egypt will sanitize hotels during the closure, he said in a televised news conference, adding that tourists currently staying in the country would be able to complete their vacation.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: 22:34 KSA 01:34 - GMT 22:34