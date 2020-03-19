Iranian Mahan Air pilot dies from coronavirus: Report

Iranian airline pilot Asghar Loran has died from coronavirus, state media reported on Wednesday.

Loran flew for Mahan Air, a Tehran-based airline believed to operate under the direct control of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Mahan Air has been accused of smuggling weapons to Iran’s proxies in the region on behalf of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC.

Mahan Air has also been accused of being behind the coronavirus crisis in Iran, as it continued its flights to several Chinese cities throughout February despite an official ban on flights to China on January 31.

Iran's government has reported 1,135 people in the country have died from coronavirus, and 17,361 confirmed cases.

Read more:

Iran Assembly of Experts member infected with coronavirus

Last Update: 13:29 KSA 16:29 - GMT 13:29