Iranian military commander Mehran Azizani was killed in Syria by the al-Qaeda-affiliated group Jabhat al-Nusra, several Iranian state news agencies reported on Wednesday.

Azizani was held captive for three weeks before he was killed, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

Fars did not say where in Syria Azizani was killed.

Some users online have speculated that Azizani may have died of coronavirus, as opposed to what the Iranian media reported.

Earlier this month, Fars reported that Farhad Dabiryan, a commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), had been killed in Syria. Fars did not give details on how or by whom Dabiryan was killed.

Last Update: 10:04 KSA 13:04 - GMT 10:04