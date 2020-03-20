NEWS
Coronavirus: Jordan announces curfew to slow virus spread

Jordanian army members stand guard outside a hotel that was transformed into a quarantine station amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Amman, Jordan, March 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Amman Friday 20 March 2020
Jordan will impose a curfew early on Saturday to prevent people from moving except for emergencies to combat coronavirus, the government said.

The curfew across the country would start from 7 a.m. local time on Saturday until further notice said Amjad al-Adailah, government spokesman.

King Abdullah had enacted an emergency decree last Tuesday that gives the government sweeping powers invoked in times of war and calamities to enforce an army-imposed curfew and other measures.

