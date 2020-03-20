Coronavirus: Jordan announces curfew to slow virus spread

Jordan will impose a curfew early on Saturday to prevent people from moving except for emergencies to combat coronavirus, the government said.



The curfew across the country would start from 7 a.m. local time on Saturday until further notice said Amjad al-Adailah, government spokesman.



King Abdullah had enacted an emergency decree last Tuesday that gives the government sweeping powers invoked in times of war and calamities to enforce an army-imposed curfew and other measures.

Last Update: 14:22 KSA 17:22 - GMT 14:22