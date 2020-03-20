Coronavirus: Lebanese Hezbollah members join the fight in Iran

Members of the Lebanese Hezbollah group participated in the fight against coronavirus in Iran by sterilizing the city of Qom on orders from leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to a video circulating on social media.

“These are our Lebanese friends, Hezbollah’s guys who are based in Iran. They are sterilizing people’s homes across the city,” one man is heard saying.

The video showed two men sterilizing the entrances to homes in Qom. One of the men is seen carrying a Hezbollah flag.



“These friends are here sterilizing the city of Qom on orders from Hassan Nasrallah,” the man added.

Qom was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

As of Friday, 1,433 in Iran have died from the virus and there are 19,644 confirmed cases.

Last Update: 12:29 KSA 15:29 - GMT 12:29