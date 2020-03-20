Coronavirus: Photos, videos show empty Beirut Rafic Hariri airport

Photos and videos of Lebanon’s once bustling airport, but now completely empty, surfaced online amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport, often criticized for being too crowded to function properly, was shut down on Wednesday as part of the country’s precautionary measures to stop the spread of covid-19.

“Beirut airport completely shut down in a scene unfamiliar to Lebanese people except during the wars,” Twitter user Darine Hachouch wrote in Arabic.



إقفال مطار بيروت ✈️🇱🇧

يسود الصمت قاعة الإستقبال، والطائرات أطفأت محركاتها وأقفلت أبوابها.

📸 Nabil Ismail pic.twitter.com/R1rlEvQ3Gc — Ali (@alihassanjaber3) March 19, 2020



“Silence prevails in the arrivals hall,” Twitter user Ali Hassan Jaber wrote in Arabic. “The planes shut off their engines and closed their doors.”



صوت السيدة التي تنادي المسافرين يصدح في مطار رفيق الحريري الدولي #بيروت رغم اغلاقه، مما يزيد من كآبة المشهد. pic.twitter.com/RlsKqtP7vh — Ghinwa Yatim (@GhinwaYatim) March 19, 2020



Lebanon announced several measures on Sunday including closing the capital’s airport, in addition to sea and land ports. People were also ordered to stay home, except for urgent matters.



The country has 163 confirmed coronavirus cases and four deaths, according to the health ministry.

