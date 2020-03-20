NEWS
Coronavirus: Photos, videos show empty Beirut Rafic Hariri airport

Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport was shut down as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus. (Twitter)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Friday 20 March 2020
Photos and videos of Lebanon’s once bustling airport, but now completely empty, surfaced online amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport, often criticized for being too crowded to function properly, was shut down on Wednesday as part of the country’s precautionary measures to stop the spread of covid-19.

“Beirut airport completely shut down in a scene unfamiliar to Lebanese people except during the wars,” Twitter user Darine Hachouch wrote in Arabic.


“Silence prevails in the arrivals hall,” Twitter user Ali Hassan Jaber wrote in Arabic. “The planes shut off their engines and closed their doors.”


Lebanon announced several measures on Sunday including closing the capital’s airport, in addition to sea and land ports. People were also ordered to stay home, except for urgent matters.

The country has 163 confirmed coronavirus cases and four deaths, according to the health ministry.

Last Update: 14:06 KSA 17:06 - GMT 14:06

