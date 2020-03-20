Former Iran MP Hamid Kahram dies from coronavirus

Former Iranian lawmaker Hamid Kahram has died from coronavirus, state media reported on Thursday.

Kahram represented the city of Ahwaz in the Iranian parliament between 2000 and 2004.

He was also the head of current Iranian president Hassan Rouhani’s campaign in Khuzestan province during the 2017 presidential election.

At least 16 Iranian regime figures have died from coronavirus and several others have been infected since the beginning of the outbreak in the Islamic Republic.

As of Thursday, 1,284 in Iran have died from the virus and there are 18,407 confirmed cases.

