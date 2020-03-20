Turkey says two soldiers killed by ‘radical groups’ in Syria's Idlib

Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Thursday that two of its soldiers were killed in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib in a rocket attack by "some radical groups".



One other soldier was wounded in the attack, the ministry said, adding that its forces had opened fire on targets in the area.



Turkey, which backs rebels opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, agreed a ceasefire with Russia two weeks ago after months of fighting displaced nearly 1 million people in Idlib.

Moscow supports Syrian government forces.

Last Update: 20:32 KSA 23:32 - GMT 20:32