Cleric in Iran gives patients perfume ‘from Prophet’ as ‘Islamic’ coronavirus cure

A video of an Iranian cleric giving coronavirus patients at a hospital a perfume to smell as a cure for the virus has gone viral on social media.

The cleric is a believer of what is known as “Islamic medicine” in Iran, according to Iranian social media users.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

“Islamic medicine” relies on the sayings of the Shia Imams to treat patients and often dismisses modern medicine.

The cleric was seen rubbing the perfume above two patients’ upper lip and telling them to smell it.

“Smell that, it is from the prophet,” the cleric told one patient lying in bed.

“Smell that … you will get better … you should sneeze,” he told another patient lying in bed.

Some social media users pointed out the cleric is in close proximity to coronavirus patients without any kind of protective gear, putting himself and anybody else he eventually comes into contact with at risk of contracting the virus.

Three Iranian medical doctors were sentenced to flogging last month on charges of “insulting” Abbas Tabrizian, a cleric who is considered the “father of Islamic medicine” by his followers in Iran.

As of Saturday, 1,556 in Iran have died from coronavirus, and there are 20,610 confirmed cases.

Related:

Coronavirus: Iran closes key Shia pilgrimage sites in Qom, Mashhad and Tehran

Iran Assembly of Experts member Hashem Bathaei-Golpaygani dies of coronavirus

Iran reaches coronavirus ‘crossroads,’ should implement lockdown: Yale expert

Watch: Empty graves in Iran’s Qom ready for coronavirus mass burials

Last Update: 19:04 KSA 22:04 - GMT 19:04