Coronavirus: Jordan blows sirens at start of nationwide curfew

Reuters Saturday 21 March 2020
Jordan blew sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew on Saturday, limiting the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely to combat the spread of
coronavirus, witnesses and officials said.

Anyone violating the curfew, which severely restricts movement beyond emergencies and essential services, would be
jailed up to a year, the army said.

The curfew is in place until further notice.

Last Update: 05:28 KSA 08:28 - GMT 05:28

