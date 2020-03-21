Coronavirus: Jordan blows sirens at start of nationwide curfew

Jordan blew sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew on Saturday, limiting the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely to combat the spread of

coronavirus, witnesses and officials said.



Anyone violating the curfew, which severely restricts movement beyond emergencies and essential services, would be

jailed up to a year, the army said.



The curfew is in place until further notice.

Sirens 🚨 activating full lockdown in #Jordan الله يلطف بالجميع pic.twitter.com/PCHsjF4WMn — Suad Almarani (@SuadAlmarani) March 21, 2020

