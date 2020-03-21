Egypt confirms one new coronavirus death, 29 new cases, total at 285

Egypt reported on Friday 29 new coronavirus cases and one new fatality, the health ministry said.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Egypt up to 285.

The 29 new cases include a foreigner and 28 Egyptian nationals, some of them returned from abroad and others came into contact with previously infected individuals, the ministry said.

The new fatality is a 60-year-old Egyptian from Giza governorate who had recently returned from Italy.

Out of the total 285 confirmed cases in Egypt, 39 have recovered and were discharged from isolation and eight died.

