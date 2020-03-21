Iran releases French researcher Roland Marchal: French presidency

Iran has released French researcher Roland Marchal, France’s presidential office said Saturday, urging Tehran to free another detained academic.

President Emmanuel Macron “is happy to announce the release of Roland Marchal, imprisoned in Iran since June 2019” but he “urges the Iranian authorities to immediately free” Fariba Adelkhah, his office said.

Marchal, a researcher at Sciences Po in Paris, was arrested last June together with Fariba Adelkhah, an academic at the same university.

Marchal had come to Iran to visit Adelkhah and was accused of “collusion against national security”, Saeed Dehghan said, quoted by the semi-official ISNA news agency.

