Coronavirus: Iran will reject any US offer to help, says Khamenei

Rejecting any potential help from the US to combat coronavirus, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the US should focus on helping itself on Sunday during a live televised speech.

“The Americans have so far said on several occasions that they are willing to help us with medicine. These are very strange remarks,” said Khamenei.

“You are suffering from shortages … if you have anything, use it on yourselves,” he said.

Khamenei said the US cannot be trusted to help fight coronavirus given accusations that it was behind the outbreak.

“You are accused of producing the virus. I do not know how true that is, but which sane country will trust you given the accusations against you?” he said.

The US may send Iran drugs disguised as humanitarian aid that would make coronavirus spread for a longer period in the country, said Khamenei.

“You might bring a drug into the country that will make this virus stay for a long time,” he said.

US officials are “liars” and “charlatans,” said Khamenei.

As of Saturday, 1,556 in Iran have died from coronavirus, and there are 20,610 confirmed cases.

