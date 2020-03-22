Coronavirus-infected mother, new-born quarantined at Lebanese hospital

A pregnant woman infected with the novel coronavirus gave birth through C-section in a Lebanese Hospital where coronavirus patients are being treated in the capital Beirut.

The mother and the new-born, who is in an incubator at Rafic Hariri University Hospital, have been both isolated in the same room where they are receiving extensive treatment and tests, according to Al Hadath correspondent.

In a related development, Lebanese health officials said on Sunday that confirmed coronavirus cases have increased to 248, with an increase of 18 cases from Saturday.

“The total number of confirmed Corona patients until today, March 22, has reached 248 cases,” the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement carried by the National News Agency (NNA).

“These figures indicate the start of the outbreak phase of the disease, and accordingly, the Ministry emphasizes the crucial need to implement of all preventive measures,” the statement added.

The new reported cases came as the government called upon the army and security forces to implement strict measures to prevent further spread of the virus among the population.

On Saturday, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab called in the army and security forces to ensure people stay at home to slow the spread of the virus that has killed four people in the country.

