UAE weather: Lightning, thunder, hail hit Dubai

Dubai was hit by bright lightning and booming thunder Saturday night, and floods occurred across the city.
Not sure I’ve ever seen such consistent amounts of lightning before! Nature at its mesmerising best ⚡️ #Dubai pic.twitter.com/tqxf1ch1WK— Mohsin Khan (@mkhan185) March 21, 2020
#epicstorm #dubai #dxblightning #dubailightning #dubaistorm— Fazzyfocus (@fazzyfocus) March 21, 2020
Can't tell from the video, but sky went blue, green & purple from electrical charge in the atmosphere. Was almost like aurora borleas in the desert. This is the desert in March. Never seen anything like it. INSANE!! pic.twitter.com/0IiSV2dNfN
How is hail created?
Here it is. Dubai hail! pic.twitter.com/G28pOjoo7m— Neil (@rogerframes) March 21, 2020
Lightning seen over Dubai Marina. (Lauren Holtmeier)
Last Update: 05:45 KSA 08:45 - GMT 05:45