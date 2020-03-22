Turkey’s coronavirus death toll up to 21, confirmed total cases at 947

Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rose by 12 on Saturday to 21 while the number of confirmed cases rose 277 to 947, the health minister said.

A total of 2,953 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Last Monday, Turkey temporarily announced the closing of cafes, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, gyms and other venues as a precaution to halt the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, the ministry also said that all gatherings and activities by non-governmental organizations will be postponed.

