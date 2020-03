Iran reported on Monday a total of 23,049 cases of the novel coronavirus, as the death toll in the country reached 1,812.

“Since yesterday, we have had 1,411 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 23,049,” health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpour was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency.

“Unfortunately, 127 of these patients have died, bringing the national death toll from coronavirus to 1,812,” Jahanpour added.

Last Update: 10:20 KSA 13:20 - GMT 10:20