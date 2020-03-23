Coronavirus patient visited by Islamic medicine cleric in Iran dies: Report

An Iranian coronavirus patient who was given a perfume to smell by a cleric as a cure for the virus has died, local media reported on Monday.



Videos of a cleric giving coronavirus patients at a hospital in northern Iran a perfume to smell as a cure for the virus went viral on social media.



The cleric was seen rubbing the perfume above two patients’ upper lip and telling them to smell it in one video.

Mohsen Sharifi, one of several coronavirus patients visited by the cleric, died on Monday.



The cleric has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued for him, the official IRNA news agency said.



The cleric is a follower of what is known as “Islamic medicine” in Iran.





Iranian cleric gives coronavirus patients perfume as a cure: To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

“Islamic medicine” relies on the sayings of the Shia Imams to treat patients and often dismisses modern medicine.



“Smell that, it is from the prophet,” the cleric was seen telling a patient lying in bed in one video.

Members of the medical team spray disinfectant to sanitize outdoor place of Imam Reza's holy shrine, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Mashhad, Iran February 27, 2020. (Reuters)

Read more:

Coronavirus: Iran will reject any US offer to help, says Khamenei

Iranian child in coma after being given alcohol for ‘coronavirus protection’



Three Iranian medical doctors were sentenced to flogging last month on charges of “insulting” Abbas Tabrizian, a cleric who is considered the “father of Islamic medicine” by his followers in Iran.



As of Monday, 1,812 in Iran have died from coronavirus, and there are 23,049 confirmed cases.

Last Update: 19:31 KSA 22:31 - GMT 19:31