Funeral procession for IRGC commander held in Iran amid coronavirus outbreak

Iranian authorities went ahead with a funeral procession for a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who recently died despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country, according to pictures published by Fars news agency.
A funeral procession, attended by hundreds, was held for IRGC commander Hossein Asadollahi in the capital Tehran on Monday, images from the semi-official Fars showed.
Asadollahi died of “chemical injuries” sustained during the eight-year-long war with Iraq (1980-1988), state media reported on Saturday.
Tehran has been one of the worst-hit provinces by the coronavirus pandemic in Iran.
Some Iranian exile run media outlets reported that Asadollahi died of coronavirus, which has so far claimed the lives of at least 16 regime figures.
As of Monday, 1,685 in Iran have died from the virus, and there are 21,638 confirmed cases.
