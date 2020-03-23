Jordan announces 13 new coronavirus cases, total at 112

The Jordanian Health Ministry reported on Sunday 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 112.

The Jordanian Health Minister Saad Jaber said one of the infected patients recovered, according to a statement carried by Jordan News Agency (Petra).

On Saturday, Jordan blew sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew, limiting the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely to combat the spread of coronavirus, witnesses and officials said.

Anyone violating the curfew, which severely restricts movement beyond emergencies and essential services, would be jailed up to a year, the army said.

Last Update: 20:09 KSA 23:09 - GMT 20:09