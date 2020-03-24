American who disappeared in Syria in 2017 moved to unknown location: Report

An American psychotherapist who is reportedly being held in prison in Syria since disappearing in 2017 has been moved to an unknown location, according to a report from Al-Monitor citing his family.
We continue to request from anyone that might know anything about our father to please contact us at freemajdk@gmail.com @freemajdk https://t.co/Jw4QNC6LGF— Maryam KamAlmaz (@MKamalmaz) March 20, 2020
SHOW MORE
I pray #Syria would do the same 🙏 My family is extremely worried about Dad @FreeMajdK #bringAmericanshome #syriacorona https://t.co/U8y3qcnw8N— Maryam KamAlmaz (@MKamalmaz) March 14, 2020
Last Update: 06:53 KSA 09:53 - GMT 06:53