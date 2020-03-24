Coronavirus: Lebanon records 37 new cases bringing total to 304

Lebanon recorded a total of 304 coronavirus cases after a new 37 infections were confirmed over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.
A state of health emergency was declared last week initiating a two-week lockdown as part of the country’s efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International airport was shut down in addition to the sea and land ports. Businesses were also ordered to close, with the exception of food supply stores. Gatherings in public and private places were banned as well.
Residents are required to stay home except for urgent trips. No curfew has been announced.
Last Update: 12:05 KSA 15:05 - GMT 12:05