Mother-in-law of one of Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei’s sons dies of coronavirus

The mother-in-law of one of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s sons has died of coronavirus, state media reported on Monday.
Ezat Khamooshi died of coronavirus in a hospital in Tehran on Sunday, the official IRNA news agency reported on Monday.
Khamooshi was the mother-in-law of cleric Meysam Khamenei, one of the sons of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
As of Monday, 1,812 in Iran have died from coronavirus, and there are 23,049 confirmed cases.
Last Update: 20:54 KSA 23:54 - GMT 20:54