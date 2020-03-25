Coronavirus: Iraq’s civil defense enforces a night curfew in Basra

Iraq’s civil defense has been enforcing a night curfew by patrolling the streets of Basra and broadcasting messages to encourage people to stay home after authorities imposed a total nationwide lockdown until March 28 as part of preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.
Video: Tens of thousands of Iraqi Shias stream to the golden-domed mausoleum of Imam al-Kadhim in #Baghdad, defying curfews imposed by the government to stem the spread of the #COVID_19 #coronavirus.https://t.co/yjtBr5KEa1. pic.twitter.com/5dpmQfGeYR— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 21, 2020
Last Update: 15:19 KSA 18:19 - GMT 15:19