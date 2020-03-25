Coronavirus: Iraq’s civil defense enforces a night curfew in Basra

Iraq’s civil defense has been enforcing a night curfew by patrolling the streets of Basra and broadcasting messages to encourage people to stay home after authorities imposed a total nationwide lockdown until March 28 as part of preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

More than 2.6 billion people worldwide will be in lockdown since Tuesday after India introduces its measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic at 1830 GMT on Tuesday.

India and New Zealand are the last countries to join this list, with South Africa in the club on Thursday.

In most of these territories, people may still leave home for work, to buy food and other essentials and see doctors.

Video: Tens of thousands of Iraqi Shias stream to the golden-domed mausoleum of Imam al-Kadhim in #Baghdad, defying curfews imposed by the government to stem the spread of the #COVID_19 #coronavirus.https://t.co/yjtBr5KEa1. pic.twitter.com/5dpmQfGeYR — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 21, 2020

Read more:

Thousands of Iraqi Shias defy coronavirus curfews to commemorate imam

Coronavirus: Iraqi Shia ceremonial eulogists defying ban on public gatherings

Coronavirus prevention extremely difficult in refugee, IDP camps in Middle East

Last Update: 15:19 KSA 18:19 - GMT 15:19