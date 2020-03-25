Coronavirus leaves 43 medical professionals dead in Iran

Forty-three medical professionals have died from coronavirus in Iran, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpour said on Wednesday.

“So far, 43 doctors, nurses and health professionals have been martyred due to coronavirus,” Jahanpour was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.

“This figure is smaller compared with other countries that had an outbreak at the same time or before Iran,” he added.

The US is the “main culprit” behind the death of these medical professionals for its sanctions against the Islamic Republic, said Jahanpour.

“America is responsible for what has happened,” he said.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei refused any US help to combat the spread of coronavirus in Iran on Sunday.

Iran also expelled a team of doctors from international humanitarian group Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) on Tuesday who came to the country to treat coronavirus patients and rejected their plan to set up a field hospital in the central province of Isfahan, one of the country’s worst-hit provinces.

As of Wednesday, 2,077 in Iran have died from the virus, and there are 27,017 confirmed cases.

