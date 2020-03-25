Erdogan: Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

Turkey will overcome the coronavirus outbreak in two to three weeks through good measures, with as little damage as possible, President Tecep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that he expected patience, understanding and support from Turks in the process.

“We have preparations for every scenario,” Erdogan told a televised address to the nation.

“By breaking the speed of the virus’ spread in two to three weeks, we will get through this period as soon as possible with as little damage as possible,” he said.

