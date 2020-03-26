Coronavirus: After rejecting US aid, IRGC chief offers to help America

Iran does not “need” any US help to combat coronavirus but is ready to help the US against the virus, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami said on Thursday.
The Iranian regime has been accused of mishandling its response to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, including deliberately covering up details of the outbreak to maximize turnout in parliamentary elections.
Documents obtained by an Iranian exile-run news site show that a senior Iranian official instructed authorities to only implement public health measures after the elections on February 21. In contrast, the regime has insisted it acted as soon as it became aware of the problem.
According to The Associated Press, the days in which the regime denied the presence of the virus allowed it to spread, as the regime prioritized the legitimacy it sought from elections over public health.