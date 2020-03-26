Coronavirus: Iran imposes intercity travel ban to prevent more infections

Iran started an intercity travel ban on Thursday, an Iranian official said in a televised news conference, amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the Middle East’s worst-hit country.

“Those who have travelled for the Iranian New Year holidays should immediately return to their cities without making any stop in the cities on their way back home,” said Hossein Zolfaghari, a member of Iran’s national headquarters for fighting the coronavirus.

“The closure of universities and schools as well as suspension of gatherings has been extended,” he said, adding that violators of the measures will face legal consequences.



The escalating outbreak in Iran has killed 2,077 people so far and has infected 27,017.

The authorities have called on Iranians to avoid public places and stay at home, while schools, universities, cultural and sports centers have been temporarily closed across the country.

