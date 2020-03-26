Iranian hospital treated coronavirus patients before regime reported virus: Nurse

A hospital in the Iranian city of Qazvin has been treating coronavirus patients since the first week of February, according to a nurse at the hospital, contrary to the insistence of Iranian authorities, who say they were alerted to the outbreak of the virus in the country on February 19.

Iran’s semi-official ILNA news agency published a video report on Wednesday on Velayat hospital in Qazvin, which has been treating coronavirus patients.

“All of the hospital’s personnel and I have been dealing with this issue [coronavirus] for around 51 days now,” one nurse told ILNA, which means the hospital has been treating coronavirus patients since February 4.

The health ministry had said that the first coronavirus case in Qazvin was detected on February 28.

A nurse wears protective gear in a ward dedicated for people infected with the new coronavirus, at a hospital in Tehran on March 8, 2020. (AP)

Iran officially announced its first two coronavirus cases on February 19, with both victims dying in the Shia holy city of Qom.

The Islamic Republic is accused of covering up the spread of coronavirus for weeks with the intention of boosting its legitimacy by encouraging large turnouts for state-organized rallies for the 41st anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on February 11 and the parliamentary election about a week later.

As of Wednesday, 2,077 in Iran have died from coronavirus, and there are 27,017 confirmed cases.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Iran expels Doctors Without Borders team, rejects aid

Senior commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards dies of ‘chemical injuries’

Last Update: 11:46 KSA 14:46 - GMT 11:46