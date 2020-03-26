NEWS
Israel’s Benny Gantz nominates himself as parliament speaker

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz addresses media in Tel Aviv on November 20, 2019. (AP)
Thursday 26 March 2020
Israel’s ex-military chief Benny Gantz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main rival, submitted himself on Thursday as a candidate for speaker of parliament, a move that could lead to an emergency alliance between the two.

The parliament announced that Gantz was the only candidate to succeed Netanyahu ally Yuli Edelstein, who resigned as speaker under pressure on Wednesday.

A formal vote electing Gantz is expected later on Thursday.

Coronavirus: Lebanon to impose overnight shutdown

Israeli government opens up nuclear bunker in war on coronavirus

