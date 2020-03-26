Jordan records 40 new coronavirus cases, brings total infections to 212

Jordan has confirmed 40 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing its total number of infections to 212 cases as of Thursday.

The number of cases announced on Wednesday comes as Jordanian authorities placed Irbid city on complete lockdown from the rest of the country’s other governorates due to the high number of coronavirus infections.

The IMF has also approved a $1.3 billion aid plan for Jordan, made all the more necessary by the global coronavirus pandemic. The program was initially announced at the end of January before the novel virus rocked the world's economy.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: 18:24 KSA 21:24 - GMT 18:24