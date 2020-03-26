Lebanon should extend shutdown amid coronavirus outbreak: Supreme Defense Council

Lebanon’s supreme defence council has advised the government to extend by two weeks a countrywide shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Voice of Lebanon radio reported after the council met on Thursday.
A two-week extension would keep the country closed until April 12. Lebanon has recorded 333 cases of coronavirus and six deaths. A decision was expected to be taken at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.
Last Update: 09:33 KSA 12:33 - GMT 09:33