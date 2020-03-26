NEWS
Lebanon should extend shutdown amid coronavirus outbreak: Supreme Defense Council

Employees from a disinfection company sanitize handrails, as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, at Beirut's seaside Corniche. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beirut Thursday 26 March 2020
Lebanon’s supreme defence council has advised the government to extend by two weeks a countrywide shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Voice of Lebanon radio reported after the council met on Thursday.

A two-week extension would keep the country closed until April 12. Lebanon has recorded 333 cases of coronavirus and six deaths. A decision was expected to be taken at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Last Update: 09:33 KSA 12:33 - GMT 09:33

