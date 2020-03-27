Coronavirus: Lebanon death toll rises to 7, total of 391 infections

Lebanon reported its seventh coronavirus-related death in the country, as the total number of infections in the country rose to 391.

The latest death is of an 80 year-old who suffered from chronic illnesses, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health reported 23 new cases of coronavirus on Friday.

Lebanon announced that it will impose an overnight shutdown from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting from March 27, as the country steps up its measures to prevent the virus from spreading further. Violators will face legal action, the Internal Security Forces said on Friday.

The health ministry urged citizens, residents, and tourists to adhere to the regulations published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to prevent getting infected with coronavirus.

