UK looking for options to repatriate citizens in Iraq: British embassy

The British Embassy in Iraq is working on finding options to repatriate its citizens visiting Iraq who were unable to leave after flights were suspended to curb a coronavirus outbreak.

“We are working to identify possible options for [British] nationals visiting Iraq, who were unable to leave before the suspension of passenger flights,” the embassy said on its official Twitter page.

Iraq has reported a total of 458 cases of coronavirus and 40 deaths.

A nation-wide lockdown was imposed in the country, which was extended until mid-April.

Iraq’s civil defense has been enforcing a night curfew by patrolling the streets of Basra and broadcasting messages to encourage people to stay home.

In the UK, health officials confirmed 14,543 cases and a total of 759 deaths.

Last Update: 10:00 KSA 13:00 - GMT 10:00