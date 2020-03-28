UK looking for options to repatriate citizens in Iraq: British embassy

The British Embassy in Iraq is working on finding options to repatriate its citizens visiting Iraq who were unable to leave after flights were suspended to curb a coronavirus outbreak.
We are working to identify possible options for 🇬🇧 nationals visiting Iraq, who were unable to leave before the suspension of passenger flights. If you are VISITING Iraq and need to get back to 🇬🇧 urgently, PLEASE EMAIL baghdad.consular@fco.gov.uk by 30 March for details. 1/2— UK in Iraq 🇬🇧🇮🇶 (@UKinIraq) March 27, 2020
