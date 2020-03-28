NEWS
UK looking for options to repatriate citizens in Iraq: British embassy

The British flag flies outside the UK's embassy in Baghdad. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Saturday 28 March 2020
The British Embassy in Iraq is working on finding options to repatriate its citizens visiting Iraq who were unable to leave after flights were suspended to curb a coronavirus outbreak.

“We are working to identify possible options for [British] nationals visiting Iraq, who were unable to leave before the suspension of passenger flights,” the embassy said on its official Twitter page.

Iraq has reported a total of 458 cases of coronavirus and 40 deaths.

A nation-wide lockdown was imposed in the country, which was extended until mid-April.

Iraq’s civil defense has been enforcing a night curfew by patrolling the streets of Basra and broadcasting messages to encourage people to stay home.

In the UK, health officials confirmed 14,543 cases and a total of 759 deaths.

