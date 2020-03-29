Syria records its first coronavirus death: SANA

Syria recorded its first coronavirus death, according to the health ministry, official news agency SANA reported on Sunday.

The woman died upon her arrival in the hospital’s emergency department, according to SANA. A coronavirus test confirmed she was infected.

The health ministry on Wednesday confirmed a total of five cases in the country after having reported its first case earlier last week.

Syria implemented several precautionary measures to slow the spread of the deadly virus. A nationwide curfew from 6p.m. to 6 a.m. began last week. Shops, markets and public transport have been shut down as well with only pharmacies allowed to keep their opens.

Earlier in March, the Syrian regime temporarily suspended the entry of “tourist groups” from states which have confirmed coronavirus cases, SANA reported.





Last Update: 15:19 KSA 18:19 - GMT 15:19