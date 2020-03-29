Watch: Iran still accepts Shia pilgrims arriving to Qom despite coronavirus pandemic

Iran has not stopped accepting pilgrims to the Shia holy city of Qom despite the coronavirus

outbreak in the country, according to a video circulating on social media.

Qom has been the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, which has killed 2,640 and infected 38,309 people in the country as of Sunday.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

A video from the city shared on social media showed travellers getting off several coaches.

“It is unclear where these travellers have come from. They are wearing masks and they are all foreigners,” a man is heard saying.

The travellers are likely Shia pilgrims from Pakistan and India coming to visit the Fatima Masumeh shrine in Qom, according to the video.

Iran closed the Fatima Masumeh shrine as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus almost a month after acknowledging the outbreak in Qom. The closure of the shrine prompted angry protests in the city.

Read more:

Former Iran deputy speaker Mohammad Reza Khatami infected with coronavirus

Over 80 inmates escape prison in Iran’s Kurdistan after riots over coronavirus

Coronavirus: Iran death toll rises to 2,517, total cases reach 35,408

Last Update: 16:07 KSA 19:07 - GMT 16:07