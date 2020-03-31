Israel starts mobile coronavirus testing centers for Arabs: Medics

Israeli medics started setting up mobile coronavirus testing centers for the Arab population on Monday, a medical organization said, after opposition politicians accused the Israeli government of neglecting its largest minority.

Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s equivalent of the Red Cross, said it had opened two “Drive Thru” complexes in Wadi Ara, an area in the north populated by Arabs, to complement facilities in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba.

MDA medic Wissam Zoabi told AFP additional mobile testing facilities will be opened in other Arab areas.

Nearly 4,700 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Israel, with the death toll reaching 16 late on Monday.

Jaber Askala, a lawmaker from the mainly-Arab Joint List, told AFP there was concern the pandemic was under-diagnosed among Arabs since “fewer tests were being conducted” among this part of the population.

Joint List head Ayman Odeh had on Saturday called for mobile testing in the Arab sector.

Israel’s Arab minority descends from Palestinians who stayed on their land after the creation of Israel in 1948 and accounts for around 20 percent of the population.

