Adviser to Iran’s Khamenei warns US of consequences of ‘provocative actions’ in Iraq

A top military aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei cautioned the United States on Wednesday of consequences of “provocative actions” in Iraq, Iranian news agencies reported.

“We advise US politicians and military to take responsibility for the consequences of their provocative actions (in Iraq),” General Yahya Rahim Safavi said, quoted by the semi-official news agency Tasnim. “Any US action will mark an even larger strategic failure in the current president’s record.”

Rahim Safavi made the comments hours before US President Donald Trump said that Iran or its proxies planned a sneak attack on US targets in Iraq and warned they would pay a “very heavy price” but gave no details.

Read more:

Trump cautions Iran and its proxies against attacking US troops or assets in Iraq

Religious tourism to Iran triggers spread of coronavirus across Gulf

Iran assassination in Istanbul latest regime murder abroad, say experts

Last Update: 18:47 KSA 21:47 - GMT 18:47