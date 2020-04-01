Social media highlights case of Iranian dissident murdered in Turkey

Turkish officials’ conclusion that the Iranian dissident Masoud Molavi Vardanjani was killed in a plot organized by the Iranian consulate in Istanbul has sparked a range of reactions online, with many calling for the case to receive more attention in the international press.
Listen to the heart-wrenching cries of this mother.— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 30, 2020
She mourns the death of her son, Masoud Molavi Vardanjan, killed in Istanbul with the role of Iranian diplomats
This could have been me or any other Iranian dissident
Why is the world silent? Because his name isn't Khashoggi? pic.twitter.com/QMo5I5GT1w
Simple question, No answer— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 31, 2020
When #Khashoggi was brutally killed, we were all united to condemn it, and rightly so.
Now, why this silence over the assassination of this Iranian dissident? This could have been me or others. https://t.co/OXQY8xCdSa
Khashoggi was the colleague of influential activists and journalists.— Maryam Nayeb Yazdi 🧢 (@maryamnayebyazd) March 31, 2020
This Iranian case is unknown. And most people will not take the time to look into it on their own. https://t.co/YQgSJux67q
The Saudi gov is easier to target than the gov of Iran.— Maryam Nayeb Yazdi 🧢 (@maryamnayebyazd) March 31, 2020
The brutality of the Saudi authorities is more visible while the Iranian auths hide behind a moderate facade.
Most activists and journalists prefer the easier route.
It takes much strength and thought to focus on Iran.
Reuters confirmed: the murder of Iranian dissident Masoud Molavi Vardanjan on the streets of Istanbul was perpetrated by assassins working for Iran's consulate in Turkey.— UN Watch (@UNWatch) March 30, 2020
The world cannot be silent. We call on U.N. investigator @AgnesCallamard to ensure #JusticeForMassoud. https://t.co/n3aC7Hm68M
#Turkey choosing to release the details about #Iran murdering a dissident, Masoud Molavi Vardanjani, in Istanbul in November is clearly a political decision, as much as it is determined by the investigation. Ankara is especially angry with the Iranian regime over #Idlib.— Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) March 29, 2020