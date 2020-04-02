Coronavirus: Jordan imposes 24-hour nationwide curfew starting midnight

Jordan imposed a 24-hour nationwide curfew on Thursday, starting from midnight, to help stem the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency Petra reported. Medical staff will be exempt.

The country had registered 299 coronavirus cases and five deaths as of Thursday, according to the health ministry.

State Minister for Media Affairs Amjad Adileh said: "The 24-hour lockdown, which the nation will observe tomorrow, aims to allow epidemiological investigation teams to work efficiently and effectively and reach and test the contacts of confirmed cases," Petra reported.

He emphasized that such effort requires citizens to stay in their homes, adding that the army and other security agencies will ensure commitment to the lockdown and prevent any non-urgent movement in the streets across Jordan.

Adaileh, who is also government spokesman, said vital sectors such as electricity, water and communications will continue their work using minimal staff during the 24-hour period.

Starting Saturday morning, current curfew regulations will return and permitted commercial stores and establishments will be allowed to open again from 10:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m., the minister said.

With regard to movement permits, Adaileh announced that the current paper permits will be considered invalid after 06:00 p.m. this evening as they have been already replaced with electronic ones.

The minister called on those with movement permits to send a text message of their national numbers to 94444 to receive their e-permits.

