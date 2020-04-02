Iran FM denies Trump’s claims: ‘Iran has friends’ not proxies

Iran has no proxies but it has friends, tweeted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday, a day after US President Donald Trump said that the country or its proxies planned a sneak attack on US targets in Iraq.



“Don't be misled by usual warmongers, AGAIN, @realDonaldTrump: Iran has FRIENDS: No one can have MILLIONS of proxies. Unlike the US — which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates — Iran only acts in self-defense,” tweeted Zarif.



“Iran starts no wars but teaches lessons to those who do.”

Last Update: 07:02 KSA 10:02 - GMT 07:02