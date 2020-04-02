NEWS
Iran FM denies Trump’s claims: ‘Iran has friends’ not proxies

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and US President Donald Trump
Reuters, Dubai Thursday 02 April 2020
Iran has no proxies but it has friends, tweeted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday, a day after US President Donald Trump said that the country or its proxies planned a sneak attack on US targets in Iraq.

“Don't be misled by usual warmongers, AGAIN, @realDonaldTrump: Iran has FRIENDS: No one can have MILLIONS of proxies. Unlike the US — which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates — Iran only acts in self-defense,” tweeted Zarif.

“Iran starts no wars but teaches lessons to those who do.”

Last Update: 07:02 KSA 10:02 - GMT 07:02

