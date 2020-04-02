Iran's Larijani tests positive for coronavirus: IRNA

Iran's Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani tested positive for coronavirus, official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

Larijani was tested after showing respiratory symptoms then he was placed in quarantine and is undergoing treatment, according to IRNA.

The parliament speaker is the highest-ranking official within Iran’s government to test positive for the virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.

Last week, Larijani said Iran has handled the coronavirus better than “many other countries.”

“Thanks to the measures taken by the health ministry and the armed forces, Iran is ahead of many countries in the world in the fight against coronavirus,” Larijani was quoted as saying by IRNA.

Iran’s coronavirus death toll reached 3,160, a health official said on Thursday. A total of 50,468 people have contracted the virus in the Islamic Republic.

