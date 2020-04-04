Iran names newly completed oil products storage terminal after Soleimani: ILNA

The National Iranian oil Refining and Distribution Company has completed a new oil products storage terminal in northwestern Iran, named after slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, the semi-official news agency ILNA reported on Saturday.



The terminal, in Orumiyeh, has the capacity to store 118 million liters of oil, gasoline and kerosene, it added.



Soleimani, the top commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed in January in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Last Update: 09:33 KSA 12:33 - GMT 09:33