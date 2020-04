Confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey rose by more than 3,000 to 23,934 on Saturday with deaths related to COVID-19 rising by 76 to 501 people, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

In the last 24 hours, 19,664 tests were conducted bringing the total performed in Turkey so far to 161,380, Koca, said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Turkey imposed a partial curfew for citizens under the age of 20 as part of measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

Ankara also decided to shut down borders of 31 cities for vehicles, excluding essential supplies, to contain the outbreak.

Last Update: 18:54 KSA 21:54 - GMT 18:54