NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Israel detains Palestinian governor of Jerusalem for the seventh time

Governor of Jerusalem for the Palestinian Authority Adnan Ghaith in his office at the Palestinian Ministry of Jerusalem affairs’ headquarters in the occupied West Bank town of al-Ram, near Jerusalem. (AFP)
AFP, Jerusalem Sunday 05 April 2020
Text size A A A

Israel detained the Palestinian governor of Jerusalem on Sunday over “illegal” activities, in at least the seventh time Adnan Ghaith has been arrested in less than 18 months.

“Adnan Ghaith was detained this morning for Palestinian activity in Jerusalem, which is illegal,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told AFP.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) official was arrested by Israel at least six times last year.

A video circulating on social media showed Ghaith, wearing rubber gloves and smoking a cigarette, being escorted by police out of his east Jerusalem home.

His attorney Rami Othman said Ghaith, who was taken for questioning, was apprehended primarily due to Palestinian activity related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Israel occupied east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.

Read more:

US refers to East Jerusalem Palestinians as ‘Arab residents’

Israel bars Gaza’s Christians from visiting Bethlehem, Jerusalem at Christmas

Israel bans all PA activities in the city.

As a result, the PA has a minister for Jerusalem affairs and a Jerusalem governor located in Al-Ram, just on the other side of an Israeli wall that separates the city and the occupied West Bank.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 17:31 KSA 20:31 - GMT 17:31

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top