Coronavirus: Popular Mobilization Unit join in sterilization drive in city of Qom

Members of the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) militia group joined the fight against coronavirus in Iran by sterilizing the Shia holy city of Qom on Saturday, according to images published by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Members of the PMU sterilized walls and entrances to homes and distributed bottles of disinfectant in Qom. (Tasnim)
As of Saturday, 3,452 in Iran have died from coronavirus, and there are 55,743 confirmed cases. (Tasnim)
Coronavirus is believed to have spread to Qom – the epicentre of the outbreak in Iran – through Chinese students studying at MIU. (Tasnim)
