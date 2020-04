Turkey’s death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 73 on Saturday to total 574, and new confirmed cases rose by 3,135 to bring the country’s total to 27,069, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

He added that 20,065 tests for the COVID-19 disease had been performed in Turkey in the last 24 hours.

In a related development, Turkey on Sunday said working youth, including seasonal agricultural labor, will be exempted from a confinement order imposed as part of tougher measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday issued a mandatory confinement order for everyone aged under 20 starting from midnight, in the latest series of measures taken nationwide.

